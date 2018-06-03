Champion softball team clinches state championship

The Champion softball team won their 8th state championship Saturday night, tying them with North Canton Hoover for the second-most softball crowns in the state.

The Flashes scored seven straight runs to take control of the Division III title match-up against Cardington-Lincoln.

Champion took the lead in the 4th inning on a throwing error that allowed Emma Gumont to score, making it 2-1.

The team then blew it open in the 5th inning with five runs, capped off by Gumont's grand slam.

The final score of 9-4 completed the team's second perfect season on record at 31-0, which might hail them as the best team in the school's history.