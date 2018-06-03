Some roads closing today in Weathersfield, Farmington, Mesopotamia, Lordstown

Several roads in Trumbull County will be closed for repairs starting today, June 4.

SR 534 in Mesopotamia and Farmington Townships, between SR 87 and SR 88, will be closed through early July for a culvert replacement. The detour will be SR 88 to SR 45 to SR 87.

Salt Springs Road and S. Leavitt Road in the Village of Lordstown will be closed at Muth Road for railroad crossing repairs and roadway paving through Thursday, June 14. The detour will be Ellsworth Bailey Road to Lyntz Townline Road to SR 45.

Tibbetts Wick Road in Weathersfield Township, westbound between Oakwood Street and US 422, will be closed through late August for roadway widening. The detour will be SR 193 to SR 304 to US 422.