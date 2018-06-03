Diocese of Youngstown sponsors Wedding Anniversary Celebrations

The Office of Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is sponsoring two Wedding Anniversary Celebrations for local couples.

The first celebration is Sunday at 2 p.m. at St. Columba Cathedral.

The Diocese says during these celebrations, they will honor couples celebrating their 25th, 40th, or 50th wedding anniversary.

The celebrations will include Mass with Bishop George V. Murry, S.J., renewal of marriage vows, a personalized certificate for each couple, and a reception for the couples and their families.

The second celebration will be on Sunday, October 21, at 2 p.m. at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Canton.

Registrations will be accepted in September.