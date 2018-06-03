Part of Warren's East Market Street closed this week

Drivers along one of Warren's busiest streets face a detour this week.

Beginning today, June 4, East Market Street will be closed between Elm Road and Laird Avenue.

The detour for westbound traffic will be north on Laird Avenue, the west on Woodland Street, the south on Elm Road to East Market Street. The closure is expected to last through Friday, June 8.

Beginning Monday, June 11, Niles Road S.E. (SR 169) will be closed between South Street S.E. and Logan Avenue S.E. Drivers may use South Street/ Warren Boulevard and Logan Avenue as a detour. The closure is expected to last through Friday, June 15.