East Liverpool man takes first place in Youngstown Marathon

By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

This morning hundreds of sneakers hit the pavement for the second annual Youngstown Marathon. 

Over 950 runners ran through Boardman, Mill Creek Park, and Downtown Youngstown to participate in the half and full marathon.

This year, Eric Reed from East Liverpool, took first place in the full marathon with an impressive time of two hours and 45 minutes. 

Reed told 21 News, "It's a beautiful course, I think when people hear Youngstown, they don't realize a lot of the course goes through Mill Creek Park, which is shaded. You go through Lanterns Mill, you get a lot of cool views so its a really beautiful course. With all the Marathon's I've run, this is one of the prettiest courses."

A portion of proceeds from the Marathon went to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley. 

