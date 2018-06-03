7-year-old killed in ATV crash north of Trumbull County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

7-year-old killed in ATV crash north of Trumbull County

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
WAYNE TOWNSHIP -

A seven-year-old has died after an ATV crash just north of Trumbull County Saturday.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. in Wayne Township just north of U.S. 322 on Gane Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Ronald Atwater III, 18, of Cleveland was one of two occupants on the ATV.

Troopers say the driver veered off Gane Road, smashing into a ditch and metal culvert.

The seven-year-old was the transported to Andover Health Center and pronounced dead.

Atwater was transported by EMS to Andover Health Center and later taken by Life Flight to St. Elizabeth with non-life threatening injuries.

The two were not wearing helmets, the report said.

This crash is still under investigation.

