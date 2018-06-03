Troopers help Niles community with food drive - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Troopers help Niles community with food drive

By Brandon Koziol
NILES, Ohio -

The Trumbull Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up with Sparkle Market in Niles for a good cause.

On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. troopers hosted a "Can the Cruiser" event to help raise money and canned goods for Niles Community Services.

Trooper Matthew Abbey said that each year has been better than the last and it's a great way to give back to the community.

This annual event brought in well over $1,000, which will be used to buy things like fresh meat and veggies. They plan to weigh the food Monday morning.

Abbey says this will help Niles Community Services make it through the summer months until about the end of July.

He adds that this is also a good way to engage with the community and get people talking to their local troopers.

Kids got a chance to check out the Dodge Charger police cruiser and hang out with Teddy the Trooper.

