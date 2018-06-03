6th annual Adopt A Palooza held at Boardman Park - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

6th annual Adopt A Palooza held at Boardman Park

Posted: Updated:
By Janet Rogers, Reporter
Connect
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

In Boardman Park, several dogs and cats waiting for a forever home were at the Adopt A Palooza.

Krista Graham and her daughters Isabella and Gianna adopted a cat from Angles for Animals.

Graham said, "I like the fact that they're already taken care of, they're already vet checked, they are already up to date on their shots, and they're spayed or neutered."

About a dozen animal rescue agencies including Friends of Fido, Animal Charity and even a rabbit rescue and sanctuary was at the Adopt A Palooza.

Sweeney Chevrolet and Boardman Park teamed up to bring attention to over a dozen wonderful nonprofit organizations together.

Christopher Anderson the digital marketing director for Sweeney Chevrolet, Buick, GMC said, "It's one of the problems that the number of pets that end up in shelters just increases and that's why we are proud to do this event every year, to try and give back to our community a little bit."

People on the front lines who deal with animal abusers and hoarders say more funding and donations from the public are always needed to help address the problem.

Education about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets is also a key component to reduce the number of dogs and cats that end up in shelters needing a good home.

Humane Agent for Animal Charity Lisa Hill said, "We were lucky enough to get our first felony case where the man got six months in jail and a lifetime ban on owning animals. But there is always room for improvement in laws to protect pets."

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:52:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>

  • Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:53:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>

  • Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:51:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
    Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.More >>
    Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms