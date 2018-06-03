6th annual Adopt A Palooza held at Boardman Park

In Boardman Park, several dogs and cats waiting for a forever home were at the Adopt A Palooza.

Krista Graham and her daughters Isabella and Gianna adopted a cat from Angles for Animals.

Graham said, "I like the fact that they're already taken care of, they're already vet checked, they are already up to date on their shots, and they're spayed or neutered."



About a dozen animal rescue agencies including Friends of Fido, Animal Charity and even a rabbit rescue and sanctuary was at the Adopt A Palooza.

Sweeney Chevrolet and Boardman Park teamed up to bring attention to over a dozen wonderful nonprofit organizations together.

Christopher Anderson the digital marketing director for Sweeney Chevrolet, Buick, GMC said, "It's one of the problems that the number of pets that end up in shelters just increases and that's why we are proud to do this event every year, to try and give back to our community a little bit."



People on the front lines who deal with animal abusers and hoarders say more funding and donations from the public are always needed to help address the problem.

Education about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets is also a key component to reduce the number of dogs and cats that end up in shelters needing a good home.

Humane Agent for Animal Charity Lisa Hill said, "We were lucky enough to get our first felony case where the man got six months in jail and a lifetime ban on owning animals. But there is always room for improvement in laws to protect pets."