Bridge over Route 11 in Austintown closed for two months

People who use a shortcut in Austintown will have to take a detour for the next couple of months.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed Oakcrest Drive over Route 11 now through early August to replace the bridge deck.

Some drivers use the bridge as a shortcut between the Route 11 and Mahoning Avenue area and New and Idaho Roads.

The recommended detour is S. Inglewood Ave. to Willow Crest Rd. to SR 46 to New Road to Bexley Drive to Maplecrest Drive to Signature Drive.

The $1.2 million project to re-deck the Oakcrest Drive bridge over SR 11 will be completed by late September.