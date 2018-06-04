Wheelchair struck driving at night on Route 46

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a late night accident involving a motorized wheelchair that was driving along State Route 46 in Austintown.

Troopers say the wheelchair was struck by a car on Route 46 south of the intersection with Interstate 80 at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to Mercy Health for treatment of injuries state troopers describe as minor.

The patrol has not released the identity of the victim.

As of Monday morning, no one had been cited.