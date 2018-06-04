LaFarge wins tax battle with Ohio - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

LaFarge wins tax battle with Ohio

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

A Lordstown company that turns a steel manufacturing byproduct into construction materials has won a legal battle with the state of Ohio over taxes.

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled in favor of LaFarge North America, which challenged the Department of Taxation's levy of nearly $700,000 in assessments, penalties, and interest against the companies slag-making operation in Lordstown.

The use tax was levied on fuel and parts used by machinery used to crush and transport slag from a large “slag mountain” that's been created since 1926 by local steel companies.

State officials said they could levy the tax, arguing that gathering the slag was conducted prior to the manufacturing process in which the material is crushed into smaller pieces used for construction, often as a base for roads.

However, LaFarge successfully argued in court that equipment such as a bulldozer, dump trucks, and front-end loaders used at the slag mountain are used to begin the process of crushing the material and should not be subject to the use tax.

The Supreme Court sent the issue back to the Ohio Board of Tax Appeals to come up with a solution in favor of LaFarge.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:52:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>

  • Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:53:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>

  • Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:51:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
    Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.More >>
    Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms