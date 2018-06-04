Car crashes into side of Youngstown school

One person is in the hospital after their SUV crashed into a school on Market Street in Youngstown.

According to police, the SUV veered off the road before 9 a.m. Monday and ran into the side of the Potential Development Elementary and Middle School building on the 2400 block of Market Street.

Police say one teacher and one student were in a room inside the school at the time of the crash. Neither were injured.

The name of the driver taken to the hospital has not been released, but police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

The crash damaged brickwork on the outside of the building. The car was heavily damaged.