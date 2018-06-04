Champion's Megan Turner named Gatorade Ohio Softball Player of the Year

Champion senior softball player Megan Turner is the Gatorade Ohio Softball Player of the Year.

Turner led the Flashes to back-to-back state championships and has three state titles in her four years.

The Gatorade Player of the Year, now in its 33rd year, recognizes high school athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character.

Turner maintained a 3.96 GPA and will play softball next year at Kent State University.