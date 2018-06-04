Warren Police investigating after 7-week-old hospitalized with broken jaw, skull

A seven-week-old baby is in the hospital with a broken jaw and other broken bones, and Warren Police want to know who's responsible.

Detectives are investigating to find out what happened in the hours before the boy was rushed to Akron Children's Hospital's main campus by his mother. He had multiple broken bones and bleeding on the brain.

A Warren Detective traveled to Akron on Saturday evening at around 9:00 p,n, after getting a call from the hospital and says the child's injuries were alarming.

Captain Robert Massucci, who is in charge of the Detective Bureau for the Warren Police Department, said, "Basically we had a seven-week-old child who had been physically abused and had multiple fractured bones throughout its body; some fresh and new and some old injuries."

The infant, from Berkshire Drive in Warren, was admitted to Akron Children's Hospital's pediatric intensive care unit.

According to the police report, he had an older rib fracture, but the baby's new injuries included a right jaw fracture, a fractured collarbone, fractures to both sides of his skull, and a left lower leg fracture as well as some bleeding on the brain.

"It appears that might be minor. But they're still looking into that brain bleed as probably a problem for the baby," Captain Massucci said.

The captain said the fact that there are old injuries means the alleged abuse was on-going.

Now comes the real investigative work, determining how and when the infant's injuries happened and who was responsible for the child at the time. But police point out that parents always have a duty of care or legal obligation when it comes to the care of their children.

And even though the most recent injuries to the infant have been described as "significant life-threatening injuries," the hospital staff has told police the baby is expected to survive.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

"It's an on-going investigation. We have some good leads," Captain Massucci said.