Police: Mother staged son's DUI

Police: Mother staged son's DUI

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) - Police say a Pennsylvania woman staged her son's DUI.

WNEP-TV reported Saturday the 38-year-old West Milton woman has told investigators she put her 20-year-old son behind the wheel in February, then called police and said he was high on synthetic marijuana and passed out in the car.

Her son was charged with driving under the influence, but he later said at his preliminary hearing that it was his mother who put him in the vehicle and started the engine.

The woman has been charged with reckless endangerment and making false reports.

