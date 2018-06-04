Niles seeks suspect in theft of $250 sunglasses

Niles Police have turned to social media to help find a suspect accused of stealing a pair of expensive sunglasses.

Two surveillance pictures have been posted on the police department's Facebook page showing a man who was inside the Optical Solutions store on Niles Cortland Road around 9:30 AM Tuesday morning.

An employee of Optical Solutions who only wanted to be identified as Jackie talked to 21 News and says the man walked in, she spoke to him because she was on the phone, but he kept walking towards the back of the store. She says they were very busy at the time and that's when he took the Ray-Ban sunglasses worth about $250 and walked out of the store.

But Jackie says this isn't the first time this has happened, she actually caught another man red-handed when he walked in claiming he needed his glasses tightened and then stuck a pay of Ray-Bans in his pocket.

"I just said while she's fixing your glasses can I have the Ray-Bans yo put in your pocket? He was very shocked, he then handed them to me, and I asked him very politely do not ever come back into this store or we will call the police," Jackie said.

The employee also told me that after eight pairs of Ray-Bans were stolen at one time Optical Solutions in Niles decided to install surveillance cameras inside the store to cut down on the chances of theft. But she says they are not the only victims.

"They can put them on Ebay, they can put them on Amazon, put them anywhere that they can sell them or they can go to another department, another store and say I got these glasses on-line can you put lenses in them and the person doesn't have a clue that they've been stolen," Jackie said.

Niles Police Detective Wright is asking anyone who can identify the man or has information about this most recent theft to call him at 330-652-9944 or use the police department's confidential email: drugtips@thecityofniles.com