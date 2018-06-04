Mother sentenced to prison after Warren 6-year-old shot in the h - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mother sentenced to prison after Warren 6-year-old shot in the hand

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren woman has been sentenced to spend several months behind bars after her daughter was shot in the hand late last year. 

Thirty-two-year-old Amber Claeys previously pleaded guilty to one charge of child endangering. Monday morning a judge ordered that she spend the next 10 months in prison. 

Police say that they began investigating when Claeys' six-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital in December with a gunshot wound to the hand. 

According to officials, at that time Claeys told officers that the gun accidentally discharged. 

Claeys was initially charged with obstructing official business, however, that charge was later dismissed and a charge of child endangering was filed. 

The girl was reportedly treated for a "minor wound" and was said to be ok. 
 

