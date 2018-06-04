Warren mother charged in deadly 7-11 wrong way crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren mother charged in deadly 7-11 wrong way crash

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Ka'nosha Bason Ka'nosha Bason
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Warren woman who police say was driving the SUV involved in an accident that claimed three lives on the 7-11 connector in February is now facing charges. 

Six felony charges of aggravated vehicular assault have been filed in Youngstown Municipal Court against 25-year-old Ka'Nosha Bason. In addition, Bason is facing an extra charge of failing to have a valid license. 

Youngstown police say Bason was driving the GMC Envoy the wrong way on the 7-11 connector on February 23rd when it collided with a semi-tractor trailer, shutting down a highway ramp for more than 12 hours.

Police say three passengers riding in the Envoy, 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons and two children, Noreyion Bason, age seven, and Nialaisha Bason, age five all died in the crash.

The truck driver survived the collision.

Officials say the Bason was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. 

Prosecutors say Bason had amounts of marijuana, cocaine, and alcohol in her system, however, charges of operating a vehicle while impaired have not yet been filed. 

