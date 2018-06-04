Report: 110 Confederate monuments removed in US since 2015

By JAY REEVES
Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.
The study - released Monday by the Southern Poverty Law Center - shows that 110 Confederate monuments have been removed nationwide since 2015, when a shooting at a black church in South Carolina energized a movement against such memorials.
The number - which includes schools and roads that have been renamed in California, a repurposed Confederate holiday in Georgia, plus rebel flags and monuments that have been taken down in Alabama, Louisiana and elsewhere - represents a relative handful compared with the more than 1,700 memorials that remain to hail the Southern "lost cause."
But the change is notable considering that removing such memorials wasn't widely discussed until the killing of nine black people at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, said Heidi Beirich of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a liberal activist organization based in Montgomery that monitors extremism. White supremacist Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for the 2015 attack.
After the Charleston shooting, photos surfaced of Roof posing with the Confederate battle flag, helping to change the national dialogue.
"I think it kind of signifies something monumental," said Beirich, director of the organization's Intelligence Project. "I think people are finally willing to confront the history and come to terms with it."
Many of the Confederate monuments that are now controversial were erected in the early 1900s by groups composed of women and veterans. Some honor generals or soldiers; others bear inscriptions that critics say wrongly gloss over slavery as a reason for the war or portray the Confederate cause as noble.
The Old South monuments are supported by groups including the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which is erecting new memorials even as others are removed.
"They're taking them down, and we're putting them up," said Thomas V. Strain Jr., commander in chief of the organization. He said the group isn't tracking monument removals or name changes, but to him, 110 "seems a little high."
Members have raised two giant Confederate "mega-flags" on private property and erected four monuments in Alabama alone this year, Strain said, and they're asking to place a new Confederate monument outside the courthouse in Colbert County, in northwest Alabama. Commissioners are considering the request.
The organization also is building a new headquarters that will include The National Confederate Museum in Columbia, Tennessee. The organization, on its website promoting the project, said the museum will counter attempts by opponents "to ban any and all things Confederate through their ideological fascism."
The museum will tell the "Southern side" of the war, Strain said.
"It's not just dedicated to the soldiers, it's dedicated to the wives and children who had to endure that five years of hell also," he said. "We'll have Southern uniforms there, not Union uniforms. We'll have Southern artillery shells, not Northern ones."
Beirich said the law center's list of monument removals was compiled through news accounts, tips and crowd-sourcing sites that let people make online reports.
Both in tallying removals and remaining memorials, the group counted only monuments that "glorify" the Confederacy and didn't consider historical markers that denote specific events or sites with a link to the past, such as informative signs at battlefields, Beirich said.
While the organization lists 1,730 Confederate monuments nationwide, Beirich said there's no doubt a lot more exist.
"I am sure we have missed many," she said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch.More >>
Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch.More >>
A 20-year-old Greenville woman is facing felony charges after allegedly conspiring to arrange a robbery that turned deadly.More >>
A 20-year-old Greenville woman is facing felony charges after allegedly conspiring to arrange a robbery that turned deadly.More >>
Boardman Township Police say they have arrested a neighbor of the woman who was stabbed inside her township home late Tuesday.More >>
Boardman Township Police say they have arrested a neighbor of the woman who was stabbed inside her township home late Tuesday.More >>
A new report claims that schools in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties lost more than $24 million over the course of six years to the online charter school known as ECOT.More >>
A new report claims that schools in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties lost more than $24 million over the course of six years to the online charter school known as ECOT.More >>
A Valley nonprofit organization is stepping up to help care for a puppy found malnourished and abandoned near the side of a Liberty apartment complex.More >>
A Valley nonprofit organization is stepping up to help care for a puppy found malnourished and abandoned near the side of a Liberty apartment complex.More >>
Police say a family dog in Ohio brought a human skull home.More >>
Police say a family dog in Ohio brought a human skull home.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education says more than 1,000 sites around the state are participating in a summer program that helps feed children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education says more than 1,000 sites around the state are participating in a summer program that helps feed children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
Cincinnati police are increasing patrols in a neighborhood where six people have been fatally shot in the past week.More >>
Cincinnati police are increasing patrols in a neighborhood where six people have been fatally shot in the past week.More >>
A Philadelphia teacher has been fired for allegedly taking bribes from students in exchange for good grades.More >>
A Philadelphia teacher has been fired for allegedly taking bribes from students in exchange for good grades.More >>
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl learning how to drive struck and killed two men in a Philadelphia shopping center.More >>
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl learning how to drive struck and killed two men in a Philadelphia shopping center.More >>
Three new members are taking seats in the Pennsylvania House after winning special elections that kept the chamber's partisan balance at 121 Republicans and 82 Democrats.More >>
Three new members are taking seats in the Pennsylvania House after winning special elections that kept the chamber's partisan balance at 121 Republicans and 82 Democrats.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania plans to attend a White House ceremony without the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles after President Donald Trump canceled their visit, but Democratic U.S....More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania plans to attend a White House ceremony without the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles after President Donald Trump canceled their visit, but Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob...More >>
Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania woman who failed to pay turnpike tolls on over 1,600 trips during a five-year period has paid $10,000 in restitution.More >>
Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania woman who failed to pay turnpike tolls on over 1,600 trips during a five-year period has paid $10,000 in restitution.More >>
A Republican bill to relax regulations on the shallow oil and gas drilling that has gone on in Pennsylvania for more than a century is moving ahead in the Legislature despite opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.More >>
A Republican bill to relax regulations on the shallow oil and gas drilling that has gone on in Pennsylvania for more than a century is moving ahead in the Legislature despite opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.More >>
A Pennsylvania appeals court says many of the documents sealed in the criminal case against former Penn State administrators for their handling of child sex abuse complaints about former assistant football coach...More >>
A Pennsylvania appeals court says many of the documents sealed in the criminal case against former Penn State administrators for their handling of child sex abuse complaints about former assistant football coach Jerry...More >>