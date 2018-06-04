Three medical marijuana dispensaries licensed to operate in the Valley

With just three months until the state of Ohio's medical marijuana program is mandated to go live, the Ohio Pharmacy Board has announced their list of licensed dispensaries.

Three dispensaries were awarded provisional licenses to operate in the Mahoning Valley- one in each of Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana counties.

Columbiana county's dispensary has been licensed on Dresden Avenue in East Liverpool to a group called FARMACEUTICALRX LLC.

In Mahoning County, a license has been awarded to Quest Wellness Ohio II LLC to operate in Youngstown on Market Street.

Meanwhile, Trumbull County has a licensed dispensary in Warren across the street from the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Overall, nearly 20 applications were turned in from sites asking to operate a dispensary in Mahoning, Trumbull, or Columbiana county.

In total, approximately 60 dispensaries were licensed across the state.

All provisional license holders now have six months to demonstrate compliance by completing a successful on-site inspection by Board of Pharmacy agents.

Once a dispensary is awarded a certificate of operation, it can begin to sell medical marijuana to Ohio patients and caregivers in accordance with Ohio laws and rules.

“The Board of Pharmacy engaged in a thorough, fair and transparent evaluation process for selecting provisional licensees,” said State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Steven W. Schierholt. “We believe the provisional licensees selected will ensure access to medical marijuana for Ohioans.”