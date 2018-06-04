How to get medical marijuana card in Ohio

So if you think you qualify for placement on the medical marijuana registry, how do you get on it?

There's a long list of qualifying medical conditions to get a medical marijuana card.

Some of them include AIDS, cancer, MS, Crohn's Disease, glaucoma, PTSD, and epilepsy.

You start the process by calling a doctor certified by the state to recommend a patient. So far, Dr. Rajendra Koirala, who has an office in Canfield, is the only local doctor certified in the Youngstown area.

His clinical coordinator says they already have a waiting list of over a hundred people.

For that first visit, you would need to bring all your medical records.

"We would review the records, and as long as patients meet the qualifications, we would set them up with an initial assessment with the doctor and he would make a recommendation at that time," said Jennifer Rich from Dr. Koirala's office.

If the doctor says yes, he or she fills out the paperwork and sends it to the state for approval.

If you are approved, don't expect to be smoking anything.

"Smoking is prohibited in the state. Vaping is allowed, edibles, oils, tinctures, extracts, things like that," added Rich.

Expect to pay for everything on your own as insurance companies won't be helping you.

Since marijuana in any form has not been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration, insurance companies in Ohio will not cover any medical marijuana expenses.