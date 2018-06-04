Former PennDOT official charged with taking bribes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former PennDOT official charged with taking bribes

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A former official with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been charged with soliciting and accepting bribes.

Authorities say 53-year-old Nicholas Martino of Norristown accepted payments from a PennDOT contractor in return for continued work with the state transportation agency. The state attorney general's office says Martino maintained the contractor's existing state agreements even though the contractor didn't perform the work.

Prosecutors didn't identify the contractor.

Martino was charged Monday with a felony corruption count. He was released on unsecured bail.

The case is part of a long-running state investigation into fraud in PennDOT's southeastern regional office that has already snared more than 10 PennDOT employees.

Martino's attorney declined comment.

