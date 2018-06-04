Girard man charged after exposing himself on busy street - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Girard man charged after exposing himself on busy street

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
GIRARD, Ohio -

A Girard man has been charged with exposing himself to traffic on East Liberty Street back in May.

Police received calls around 5 a.m. on May 25 in regards to 32-year-old Dustin Beach walking in the middle of the road in a bathrobe.

According to the police report, officers found Beach in the middle of the intersection of East Liberty Street and Stewart Avenue, wearing nothing but a bathrobe.

Authorities reported the robe was open in the front. 

Girard Police say Beach was incoherently yelling and hyperventilating, saying someone was in his house.

The report states police checked Beach's house and found his girlfriend sleeping and unharmed.

Police say Beach admitted to using crack cocaine.

Beach has been charged with public indecency.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Facebook to fund original news shows from ABC, CNN, others

    Facebook to fund original news shows from ABC, CNN, others

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:55:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers su...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers su...
    Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers such as ABC, CNN and Mic.More >>
    Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers such as ABC, CNN and Mic.More >>

  • The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:54:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>

  • Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:53:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms