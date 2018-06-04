Girard man charged after exposing himself on busy street

A Girard man has been charged with exposing himself to traffic on East Liberty Street back in May.

Police received calls around 5 a.m. on May 25 in regards to 32-year-old Dustin Beach walking in the middle of the road in a bathrobe.

According to the police report, officers found Beach in the middle of the intersection of East Liberty Street and Stewart Avenue, wearing nothing but a bathrobe.

Authorities reported the robe was open in the front.

Girard Police say Beach was incoherently yelling and hyperventilating, saying someone was in his house.

The report states police checked Beach's house and found his girlfriend sleeping and unharmed.

Police say Beach admitted to using crack cocaine.

Beach has been charged with public indecency.