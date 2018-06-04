Grove City PD: Routine traffic stop leads to child endangering charges

Grove City Police have filed charges against a man who was driving impaired with a four-year-old boy in the car.

Police say 38-year-old Clayton John Boyd was stopped on Saturday for failing to use his turn signal.

According to the police report, officers pulled Boyd over at the intersection of College Avenue and Kinder Avenue.

Police say Boyd was taken to the Mercer County Jail on a state parole violation.

Grove City Police say Boyd will be charged with driving under the influence, endangering the children, illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock, turning movements, and required signals.