Ohio hospitals announce collaboration to prevent child abuse

Dog lovers might be distressed by the latest research on flu pandemics.More >>
Dog lovers might be distressed by the latest research on flu pandemics.More >>
Millions of Americans may be getting the wrong treatment to prevent a heart attack or stroke, a new study suggests.More >>
Millions of Americans may be getting the wrong treatment to prevent a heart attack or stroke, a new study suggests.More >>
Many migraine sufferers skip recommended behavioral treatments, such as stress management and talk therapy, a new study finds.More >>
Many migraine sufferers skip recommended behavioral treatments, such as stress management and talk therapy, a new study finds.More >>
Not every food you eat has to be low-calorie when you want to lose weight.More >>
Not every food you eat has to be low-calorie when you want to lose weight.More >>
Genetic blood testing is showing potential as a means of catching some early stage cancers, researchers are reporting.More >>
Genetic blood testing is showing potential as a means of catching some early stage cancers, researchers are reporting.More >>
An annual flu shot is key for children with asthma, a new study shows.More >>
An annual flu shot is key for children with asthma, a new study shows.More >>
Before you take a dip in the pool this summer, be sure there's not too much chlorine in the water.More >>
Before you take a dip in the pool this summer, be sure there's not too much chlorine in the water.More >>
With this year's terrible flu season a fresh memory, a new study finds that more U.S. hospitals are requiring staffers to get flu shots, but VA hospitals lag behind.More >>
With this year's terrible flu season a fresh memory, a new study finds that more U.S. hospitals are requiring staffers to get flu shots, but VA hospitals lag behind.More >>
What a difference a border makes, when it comes to the cost of cancer care.More >>
What a difference a border makes, when it comes to the cost of cancer care.More >>
Obese women who have been healthy for decades may still be on the path to heart problems, a new study suggests.More >>
Obese women who have been healthy for decades may still be on the path to heart problems, a new study suggests.More >>