H.S. baseball and softball scores (6/4/18)

Baseball 

PIAA State Playoffs 

Class AAA 

Greenville 3 South Side Beaver 17 

Class AAAA 

Grove City 0 Hopewell 5 


Softball 

PIAA State Playoffs 

Class AAA 

Avonworth 3 Hickory 9 

