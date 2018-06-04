H.S. baseball and softball scores (6/4/18)

For LeBron James, losing is no longer an option.More >>
There are some parking restrictions you should know about if you plan to attend this week's NBA Finals as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors in games three and four.More >>
NBA stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James are speaking out in support of the Philadelphia Eagles, and repeating their criticisms of President Donald Trump in response to how the Super Bowl champions were disinvited...More >>
Corey Kluber scattered seven hits in seven strong innings and moved into a tie for the American League lead with his ninth win, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
Joc Pederson, Yaisel Puig and Cody Bellinger hit home runs and the surging Los Angeles Dodgers slugged their way past the free-falling Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and tight end Jake McGee on injured reserve after they were hurt during organized team activities last week. Both players are out for the 2018...More >>
Fifteen softball players from the Mahoning Valley were named to the All State Teams released by the Coaches Association today.More >>
Seven area high school baseball players were named to the all-state teams today.More >>
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is passing along a warning to Cleveland Cavaliers fans as the NBA Finals continue.More >>
