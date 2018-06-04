OSP: Failure to yield is the cause of 1 in 5 crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says failing to yield is the cause of one in five crashes.

Troopers say just in last year, 207 deaths and 30,443 injuries were the result of crashes where the driver failed to yield.

Canfield Post Commander Lt. Sutton says it's important to yield for vehicles who have the right-of-way.

"We know traffic can be frustrating, motorists should remain calm, be aware of your surroundings and yield for vehicles that have the right-of-way," said Lt. Sutton.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to pay attention to which vehicles have the right-of-way and yield accordingly. Troopers will continue enforcing traffic laws to make Ohio roads safer.