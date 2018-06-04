Work shifting on Sharon's roundabout

Work on Sharon's roundabout has shifted from the western portion to the eastern as of Monday.

PennDOT says traffic will be moved to the western portion of the roundabout. Construction will begin on the eastern portion of the intersection.

The eastern portion of the intersection of South Dock Street and Connelly Boulevard will be closed.

Detours for cars and trucks have been posted.

PennDOT says South Dock Street will remain closed to northbound traffic and motorists will continue to follow the posted detour using Route 18 and East State Street.

The roundabout is scheduled to be complete by the end of August.