Police: Driver in I-680 ramp crash had suspended license

Police have charged one of the drivers who was severely injured in a crash that shut down a ramp on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Monday night.

Scott Balestra, 30, of Youngstown has been cited for driving with a suspended license and failure to control his vehicle following a head-on crash that closed the South Avenue ramp.

Police say Balestra lost control of his car on the ramp and ran into an SUV containing a pregnant woman and a teenager.

All three were taken to the hospital.

According to a police report, Balestra's injuries are severe.

The ramp was temporarily closed while police investigated.

The report did not identify the other to victims or provide information on the extent of their injuries.