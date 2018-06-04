Police: Driver in I-680 ramp crash had suspended license - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Driver in I-680 ramp crash had suspended license

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Police have charged one of the drivers who was severely injured in a crash that shut down a ramp on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Monday night.

Scott Balestra, 30, of Youngstown has been cited for driving with a suspended license and failure to control his vehicle following a head-on crash that closed the South Avenue ramp.

Police say Balestra lost control of his car on the ramp and ran into an SUV containing a pregnant woman and a teenager.

All three were taken to the hospital.

According to a police report, Balestra's injuries are severe.

The ramp was temporarily closed while police investigated.

The report did not identify the other to victims or provide information on the extent of their injuries.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Facebook to fund original news shows from ABC, CNN, others

    Facebook to fund original news shows from ABC, CNN, others

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:55:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers su...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers su...
    Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers such as ABC, CNN and Mic.More >>
    Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers such as ABC, CNN and Mic.More >>

  • The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:54:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>

  • Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:53:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms