FDA recalls Naloxone distributed nationwide

Naloxone product lots sold nationwide have been recalled due to the potential of loose matter on the syringe plunger.

Naloxone Hydrochloride is an opioid antagonist.

According to the FDA, when the product is administered to a patient, the patient has a low likelihood of experiencing adverse effects.

Those effects range from local irritation, allergic reactions, phlebitis, end-organ granuloma, tissue ischemia, pulmonary emboli, pulmonary dysfunction, pulmonary infarction, and toxicity.

The risk is reduced by the possibility of detection, as the labeling contains a clear statement directing a visual inspection of the product for particulate matter and discoloration.

Hospira, Inc. says they have not received any reports of adverse effects associated with the two products being recalled.

Below are the two lots that have been recalled.

0409-1782-03 (Single Unit), 72680LL, 1DEC2018, 0.4 mg/mL 1 mL in 2.5mL, 100 boxes/cartons per case (1000)

0409-1782-69 (Box/Carton), 76510LL, 1APR2019, 0.4 mg/mL 1 ml in 2.5 mL, 100 boxes/cartons per case (1000)

Hospira, Inc. has notified wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to arrange for return of any recalled product.

The company says distributors or retailers with an existing inventory of the lots, which are being recalled, should stop use and distribution and quarantine immediately.