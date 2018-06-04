Task force recommends Ohio office to advocate for federal milita - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Task force recommends Ohio office to advocate for federal military assets

Posted: Updated:
By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A task force is recommending Ohio create an office dedicated to advocating for federal military assets in the state, such as the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The Ohio Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) and Military Affairs Task Force want Ohio to create the Office of Government and Military Affairs to protect and strengthen federal assets.

The report was commissioned in anticipation of potential Base Realignment and Closure actions.

In the report, the Air Reserve Station is noted for its aerial spray mission and the need to publicize its capabilities for more missions.

An issue cited is pilot retention being down across the country. 

What's needed the task force says is a strong family support group and increased outreach services.

"Having a robust package both at the state level and the federal level to where we're able to encourage people to come in, serve in the National Guard, serve in the Air Force or serve in some sort of reserve capacity is very encouraging. Some offer 100 percent tuition for college and or trade education courses so those are the type of enticements we need to get for individuals to come into the military," said State Representative John Boccieri (D-Poland).

Boccieri, who also serves as Lieutenant Colonel at the Air Reserve Station, said during a good economy the military has difficulty recruiting. The military has had an exodus with people retiring, and the federal government's short-term budgeting put a strain on readiness.

The task force is asking the general assembly to fund the office, outreach, and programs.

Boccieri said one example of a similar program is the Ohio Federal Research Network that draws on state research dollars.

