Court orders records unsealed in Penn State officials' case

Court orders records unsealed in Penn State officials' case

Posted: Updated:

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania appeals court says many of the documents sealed in the criminal case against former Penn State administrators for their handling of child sex abuse complaints about former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky should be made public.

The three-judge Superior Court panel sided with The Associated Press on Monday and ordered the release from the more than 200 records sealed in the case against former Penn State President Graham Spanier, former Vice President Gary Schultz and former Athletic Director Tim Curley.

The appeals court criticized the trial judge for issuing a blanket order sealing all documents rather than specifying why he was sealing each individual record.

Spanier is appealing his guilty verdict on a misdemeanor count of child endangerment. Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty to the same offense.

