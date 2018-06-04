Struthers girl with autism taking national stage for Miss Amazin - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers girl with autism taking national stage for Miss Amazing Pageant

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

A local girl with autism is taking the national stage at the Miss Amazing Pageant after winning the teen division at the state level.

Fourteen-year-old Amarah Strosnider-Parker from Struthers won by singing "Titanium", a song she says means a lot to her because it represented all the times she had been bullied and rejected.

Miss Amazing, Inc. is a pageant for girls and women with disabilities. The pageant showcases the "abilities" and the "can do's" not the disabilities. 

Since her win in October, Amarah has been traveling to Akron, Canton, Tallmadge, and Youngstown sharing her voice with people in nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities. 

Amarah is heading to Chicago for the National Miss Amazing Pageant in August.

Amarah and her family are fundraising to pay for the trip. On Saturday, June 9, there will be a car wash at the Giant Eagle in Poland and on June 10, there will be a hotdog cart at the Fresh Thyme Market in Canton.

You can also donate to Amarah and her family here.

