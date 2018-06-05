Non-emergency phone service restored in Mahoning County townships

Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch.

The phones were back on at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after an outage that began sometime before 1:30 a.m.

21 News was told early Tuesday morning that more than a dozen non-emergency lines were all re-directing to a private cell phone.

Dispatchers are still not sure why the phones went out.

The phone lines that were not working affected police dispatch for Austintown, Craig Beach, Milton Township, North Jackson and the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office.