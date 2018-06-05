Judge to consider death penalty in Youngstown murder, arson case

A judge is scheduled to pass sentence today on a man convicted of beating a Youngstown woman to death, setting her home on fire, and attacking her mother.

The jury that convicted 48-year-old Lance Hundley of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated arson has also recommended that he be put to death of those crimes.

However, it is up to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Sweeney to actually sentence Hundley during a hearing at 11 o'clock this morning.

Prosecutors say in 2015, Hundley attacked 41-year-old Erika Huff at her home on Cleveland Street, beat her to death, and then set the home on fire to cover up the crime.

Officials say when Hundley encountered Huff's mother, Denise Johnson outside the home, he attacked her with a claw hammer.

Officers responding to calls for help removed an air conditioner from the back of the home and rescued Johnson.

After that rescue, they found Huff's body. Huff was confined to a wheelchair, unable to walk because she suffered from MS.

Police originally said Hundley was living in the home and was inside when police arrived. Hundley was arrested and was also taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for injuries.

Erika had a six-year-old daughter who was not in the home at the time of the fire.