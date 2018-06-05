Youngstown driver cited after car crashes into school - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown driver cited after car crashes into school

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Police say the woman who drove a car into the side of a school building on Market Street had a suspended driver's license.

Thirty-seven-year-old Toni Patton of Youngstown was cited for driving under suspension and failure to control her S-U-V that veered off Market Street Monday morning, drove up on the sidewalk, and crashed into the side of the Potential Development Elementary and Middle School Building.

According to a police report, Patton was incoherent, replying that she thought it was 2012 when asked what year it was.

Patton was taken to Mercy Health for treatment of injuries police say were not life-threatening.

Police say one teacher and one student were in a room inside the school at the time of the crash. Neither were injured.

The crash damaged brickwork on the outside of the building. The car was heavily damaged.

