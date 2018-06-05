Police: Hubbard woman appeared nude in Grove City neighborhood

A Hubbard woman has been charged after police say she wasn't wearing a stitch of clothing as she walked up to the porch of a Grove City home.

According to Grove City Police, officers answered a noise complaint at a home on the 300 block of Jackson Street on Saturday afternoon.

That's where police say a nude Courtney Engelhart allegedly came to the door of the home twice.

Police say Engelhardt, 36, could be seen by neighbors and children in the area.

Engelhardt has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Police did not say why Engelhardt was nude, or why she was at the house.

Engelhardt is scheduled to appear before a district magistrate on June 27 to answer the charges.