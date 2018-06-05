Car-truck crash in Warren sends driver to the hospital

A woman was taken to the hospital after her car collided with a semi-tractor trailer and struck a pole in Warren.

Police say the driver of the car was attempting to turn left from a right-hand lane at Parkman and Leavitt Road NW early Tuesday when the car clipped the truck.

The car then drove into a utility pole, trapping the driver inside.

After a rescue squad freed the woman from her car, she was taken to a local hospital for observation. Police have not released her name.

The driver of the truck wasn't injured.

Police are still investigating.