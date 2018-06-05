Champion Schools auctioning buses, furniture, equipment, more - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion Schools auctioning buses, furniture, equipment, more

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

Whether you are looking for a piece of history or are in the market for a used snowblower, desk, chairs or even a school bus, you can bid online for items from the now-closed Champion Elementary and Middle Schools.

For the next few weeks, bids are being accepted by Basinger Auctions on fixtures and equipment from the two schools which closed their doors at the end of this school year as the district prepares to open a new pre-k through eighth-grade building this fall.

Items up for bid include equipment and fixtures from gymnasiums, locker rooms, offices, classrooms, kitchen, restrooms, and cafeteria.

Included are interior doors, janitorial and maintenance items, tables, desks, chairs, files, and shelving.

A boiler system and four buses are also on the auction block.

The middle school auction ends on June 25. You can bid on the elementary school items until June 26.

Bids are only being accepted online.

Information about the Middle School auction may be found here:

Information about the Elementary School auction may be found here:

