Newton Falls man charged after threat investigation in Warren

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Lance Strnad
WARREN, Ohio -

A Newton Falls man is under arrest for allegedly making a threat.

Warren Police arrested 21-year-old Lance Strnad on a warrant charging him with inducing panic.

The charge was filed in connection with a police investigation which took place on April 13 at River Gate High School on Franklin Street SE.

According to a police report, officers were called to the school on April 13 in reference to a threat that was made. The report does not give details about the nature of the threat.

School Director, Jason Cooper tells 21 News that there was no threat made toward any student, staff member or the school itself. Cooper says Strnad was not a student at River Gate.

Strnad is scheduled to appear for a video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the River Gate High School website, the school is for students who would be traditionally enrolled in grades 9-12, aged 16-21.

The students may have fallen behind in earning credits, have difficulty passing state-required tests, are at risk of dropping out of school or need a new environment in which they can succeed.

