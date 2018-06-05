Trumbull County 7-year-old dies in ATV crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County 7-year-old dies in ATV crash

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Kelden Martinez Kelden Martinez
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio -

Authorities have released the name of the boy who died in an All-Terrain-Vehicle accident as a 7-year-old from Greene Township, Trumbull County.

The Ashtabula County Coroner tells 21 News that Kelden Martinez died Saturday afternoon after the ATV he was riding on went off Gane Road in Wayne Township and struck a culvert.

Kelden was taken to Andover Health Center where he was pronounced dead. The coroner says the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Eighteen-year-old Ronald Atwater, III of Cleveland was also on the ATV.

Atwater was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown for treatment of injuries that troopers say are not life-threatening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says neither of the two victims were wearing helmets.

Relatives, who say the seven-year-old just completed first grade at Maplewood school, have created a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses.

