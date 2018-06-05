PennDOT scales back Hermitage roundabout plans to single lane

PennDOT is giving local residents until the end of this month to review plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Route 62 and State Street in Hermitage.

The plans have changed from a multi-lane roundabout proposed in October, to a single-lane concept.

The design, according to PennDOT, is such that the intersection could alter include multiple lanes down the road if future traffic volumes require it in the future.

Proposed landscaping includes a concrete sign that says Hermitage Pennsylvania.

The project would require some lane closures and a detour of less than a mile for Route 62 (Shenango Valley Freeway) westbound traffic. The detour will use State Street and Route 18.

Plans for the project are on display through June 29, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

At the city of Hermitage Building, 800 North Hermitage Road.

The plans display is an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project.

The work on the roundabout is currently expected to begin in April 2019.