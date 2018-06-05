Supreme Court: Campbell not responsible for brush blocking stop - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Supreme Court: Campbell not responsible for brush blocking stop sign

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The Ohio Supreme Court has overturned lower court rulings that would have held the city of Campbell responsible for brush blocking a stop sign at the scene of a traffic accident.

The state's high court on Tuesday overturned decisions by Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and the Court of Appeals that both refused to agree that the city is immune from liability in a lawsuit filed by a bank and Judith Pelletier.

According to court records, Pelletier's car was involved in a crash on August 26, 2013, when she failed to stop at the stop sign at 12th Street and Sanderson Avenue.

Pelletier said the stop sign was obstructed by brush growing along the grassy strip between the street and the sidewalk.

City officials, who said the brush was more than 32 feet from the stop sign, successfully argued that since the brush was not actually on the sign, they were not responsible for removing it.

Court records show that Pelletier had already reached a settlement with the contractor hired to maintain the property where the brush blocking the sign was located.

