Former Columbiana County minister convicted of sex crime - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former Columbiana County minister convicted of sex crime

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
LISBON, Ohio -

A former East Palestine church pastor awaits sentencing after being convicted of having sexual contact with an underage girl.

Rodney McManus, 49, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of having unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

McManus was indicted by a grand jury in November on charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The sexual battery charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

McManus was the pastor of the New Life Outreach Church in East Palestine and ran the local services out of The Coffee Stop that he owned until it abruptly closed in September.

According to the criminal complaint, McManus became involved with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16 in 2013, and the alleged behavior went on for several years.

McManus is accused of touching the girl's genital area and placing her hand on his genitals.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on September 21.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Facebook to fund original news shows from ABC, CNN, others

    Facebook to fund original news shows from ABC, CNN, others

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:55:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers su...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers su...
    Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers such as ABC, CNN and Mic.More >>
    Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers such as ABC, CNN and Mic.More >>

  • The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:54:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>

  • Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:53:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms