Former Columbiana County minister convicted of sex crime

A former East Palestine church pastor awaits sentencing after being convicted of having sexual contact with an underage girl.

Rodney McManus, 49, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of having unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

McManus was indicted by a grand jury in November on charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The sexual battery charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

McManus was the pastor of the New Life Outreach Church in East Palestine and ran the local services out of The Coffee Stop that he owned until it abruptly closed in September.

According to the criminal complaint, McManus became involved with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16 in 2013, and the alleged behavior went on for several years.

McManus is accused of touching the girl's genital area and placing her hand on his genitals.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on September 21.