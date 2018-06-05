OSP: Driver in deadly Mesopotamia log truck crash recovering - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OSP: Driver in deadly Mesopotamia log truck crash recovering

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio -

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the driver of an SUV is recovering after an accident involving a log truck in Mesopotamia. 

OSP says the driver of a Honda CRV, now identified as 25-year-old Gilbert Chaidez, of Minerva, is still recovering after the crash late last week. 

According to troopers, Chaidez was driving the CRV and stopped at the stop sign on State Route 534 and pulled forward into the path of a log truck traveling along Route 87. 

The SUV was struck by the truck on the passenger side of the vehicle. According to troopers, the passenger in the SUV, identified as 28-year-old  Lindsay Chaidez, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Troopers say Gilbert Chaidez suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Cleveland hospital from the scene. 

The driver of the log truck, now identified as 41-year-old Christian Morrison of Rome, OH, was not injured in the collision. 

Officials say the crash is still under investigation at this time. 

Troopers say once the investigation is complete it would be up to the Prosecutor's Office on whether or not charges will be filed. 

