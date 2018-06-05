Prior convictions lead to $75,000 bond for Youngstown beating, stabbing suspect

The man accused of beating, choking, and stabbing a Youngstown woman until she was in critical condition stood before a judge for the first time Tuesday.

Prosecutors argued that previous convictions for violent offenses warranted a $75,000 bond for 53-year-old Troy Emmert.

Emmert was indicted on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence last month after allegedly assaulting a 31-year-old woman.

Police were told by nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital that the woman was left in critical condition.

According to a police report, officers don't know what type of weapon was used to allegedly assault the woman.

But during court on Tuesday, prosecutors argued that Emmert has been out of prison for only about a year, after serving a four-year sentence for a felonious assault conviction for allegedly beating a woman.

In addition, Emmert reportedly has several previous domestic violence convictions, which makes the latest charges felonies.

A judge agreed to set bond at $75,000.

Emmert pleaded not guilty to all charges and was declared indigent after telling a judge that his only source of income was from disability payments.

Emmert is scheduled to appear in court again on June 12th.