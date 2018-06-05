Emaciated puppy found abandoned near Liberty apartment building - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Emaciated puppy found abandoned near Liberty apartment building

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Officials are investigating after a puppy was found malnourished near the side of an apartment building in Liberty. 

Police were called out shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning by the keyholder for the apartment building who said that they had found a puppy who was very weak. 

Officials then called out humane agents from the Trumbull County Dog Warden's office. 

Authorities say the puppy appears to be a pit bull mix somewhere between three and five months old. 

The Dog Warden's Office says the puppy is emaciated and is being treated by veterinary technicians, however, the dog is in "very bad condition". 

Police and animal agents are still investigating. 

