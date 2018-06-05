Car hits Boardman dry cleaners in Route 224 plaza - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Car hits Boardman dry cleaners in Route 224 plaza

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Boardman first responders are currently on the scene after a vehicle went into a dry cleaning company along Route 224. 

Officials say a woman was attempting to park in the spaces in front of Dutchess Cleaners a short distance from the intersection of 224 and South Avenue. 

First responders say the woman hit the accelerator, rather than the brake pedal and went through the front facade of the building.  

Police say the car pinned one man against a counter. He says he's lucky to be alive.

"All of a sudden I thought the world was coming to an end! There was a huge crash and stuff was hitting me in the back of the head and in the back. It was glass. Girls were screaming. Luckily there was not someone standing right in front of me or I would have gotten hurt bad I was very, very lucky!," said Jerry McGee of East Palestine.

The woman driving the car is said to be shaken up, but fine Police are still investigating and say she could be cited.
 

