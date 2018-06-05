Fifteen area softball players make all-state teams - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fifteen area softball players make all-state teams

Posted: Updated:

Fifteen softball players from the Mahoning Valley were named to the all-state teams released by the Coaches Association today.        

Division I

  • Kalin Kovach - Canfield - Honorable Mention

Division II

  • Kelsey Byers - West Branch - First Team
  • Avrey Steiner - Lakeview  - First Team
  • Kylie Coffelt - West Branch - Second Team
  • Maris Barbato - Ursuline - Honorable Mention
  •  Delaney Rito - West Branch - Honorable Mention

Division III

  • Allison Smith - Champion - First Team
  • Megan Turner - Champion - First Team
  • Cassandra Bacon - Springfield - Honorable Mention
  • Madison Weaver - South Range - Honorable Mention

Division IV

  • Addy Jarvis - Mathews - First Team
  • Bailey Drapola - Brookfield - Second Team
  • Autumn Oehlstrom - Lisbon - Second Team
  • Kendyl Switzer - Bristol - Second Team
  • Alivia Oulton - Mathews - Honorable Mention
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms