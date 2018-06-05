Boil advisory has been lifted in Brookfield Twp. - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boil advisory has been lifted in Brookfield Twp.

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

The boil advisory has been lifted for the customers affected in Brookfield Township.

The advisory was issued Tuesday for those on Yankee Run Road and Lincoln Street in Brookfield Township.

This happened after a water main break on Yankee Run Road.

